PM Modi’s eye rests on China, India made a plan to bring it on the steps

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a foreign tour, but along with the Pacific island countries, his eyes are also on his neighboring and arch-enemy country. In order to make India’s presence more effective in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday projected New Delhi as a reliable partner of the Pacific island nations. Indirectly referring to China, he said that those who were considered trustworthy did not stand with the region in its time of need.

India stands with Pacific Island countries

In a summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the top leaders of 14 Pacific island countries that in difficult times only a friend is useful. He assured that India would without hesitation. Ready to share our capabilities with the region and we are with you in every way. At the Forum for Indo-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) summit, Modi also unveiled a 12-point development program for the region in the areas of healthcare, cyberspace, clean energy, water and small and medium enterprises.

A true friend is the one who comes in handy in times of trouble.

Referring to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic and other global developments with it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stood by the Pacific island nations in these challenging times and told them that they can count on New Delhi as it is one of their priorities. respects and its approach to cooperation is based on human values. Without naming China in the conference, he said that those whom we considered our trust, it was found that they did not stand with us in times of need. In these difficult times, the old saying proved true that a true friend is the one who comes in handy in times of trouble.

India stood with Pacific island countries even in difficulties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that India stood shoulder to shoulder with its Pacific island countries even in this difficult time. Then whether it is about vaccines made in India or about essential medicines or about wheat or sugar. India continued to help its fellow countries according to its capabilities.