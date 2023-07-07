PM Modi’s gift to Chhattisgarh, inauguration and foundation stone laying of 10 projects costing 7600 crores

to Chhattisgarh PM Modi Gave a gift of crores today, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10 projects costing about Rs 7,600 crores. Prime Minister Modi reached Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at around 10.30 am by special aircraft, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister Raman Singh and other senior leaders welcomed him.

Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various projects including Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor, 4-lane Raipur-Kodebode section in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/dntRSC59pg

Inauguration and foundation stone laying of 10 projects

PM Modi also inaugurated doubling of 103 km long Raipur-Khariar road rail line completed at a cost of Rs 750 crore and 17 km long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh. The Prime Minister also inaugurated an Appalji bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at Korba built at a cost of Rs 136 crore.

BJP workers excited by the arrival of PM Modi

In the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is his first visit to the Congress-ruled state. Let us tell you that the assembly elections are to be held in the state later this year. State BJP leaders believe that Modi’s visit will infuse new energy among the party workers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ruled the state for 15 consecutive years and lost to the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections.

