PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt ends, know which important agreements were agreed upon?

Concluding his first state visit to Egypt and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Left for India on Sunday. Earlier, on Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, during which they signed an agreement to elevate bilateral ties to a “strategic partnership”.

Consensus on many important agreements

The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties. The two sides signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral partnership to a “strategic partnership”. In addition, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were also signed between India and Egypt in the fields of agriculture, archeology and antiquities and competition law.

PM Modi conferred with Egypt’s highest state honor ‘Order of the Nile’

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi honored PM Modi with Egypt’s highest state honor ‘Order of Nile’. PM Modi also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. “Honoured to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. A profound testimony to Egypt’s rich heritage and culture,” he said on Twitter.

PM Modi’s meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the biggest Egyptian companies

Later on Saturday, PM Modi, who arrived in Cairo, visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War I. On Saturday, PM Modi held a round table meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouli in Cairo. He also met thinkers in Egypt during his two-day visit to the Arab nation. PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region. The two leaders discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Discussion on renewable energy and green hydrogen

Foreign Ministry spokesperson tweeted

Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter, “PM Narendra Modi met the CEO of Hassan Allam Properties, Mohamed Medhat Hassan Allam, in Cairo, Egypt. PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company. Middle East and one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the North African region.”

After landing in Egypt, the Prime Minister arrived at a Cairo hotel to a rousing welcome and chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi-Modi’. Many members of the Indian community were present at the Ritz Carlton Hotel to welcome PM Modi. NRIs waved the tricolor and raised slogans of “Modi-Modi” and “Vande Mataram”, showing their enthusiasm for PM Modi’s visit. Many people also sang Indian songs and presented cultural programs to welcome PM Modi.