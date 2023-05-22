PM Modi’s sting in the world, Papua New Guinea and Fiji gave the highest honor

The sting of India and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is ringing all over the world today. America’s President Joe Biden is asking for PM Modi’s autograph and Papua New Guinea’s PM James Marpe welcomes Prime Minister Modi by touching his feet. Not only this, the PM of Australia even said that he is honored to host Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi’s sting is ringing in all the four directions. Earlier, PM Modi was warmly welcomed in Japan as well. Prime Minister Modi was received by the PM of Japan himself. At the same time, the American President came to PM Modi and met him.

PM Modi received the highest honor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the highest honor from many countries. Now another new chapter has been added to it. Actually, Papua New Guinea and Fiji have awarded the highest honor of their country to PM Modi. Fiji honored PM Modi with the Companion of the Order of Fiji, while Papua New Guinea honored PM Modi with its highest honour, The Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu. PM Modi has also expressed gratitude for this.

James Marape touched the feet of PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier attended the G-7 summit in Japan and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. PM Modi reached Papua New Guinea in the second leg of his three-nation tour. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape received the Indian Prime Minister at the airport. Not only this, he also touched the feet of PM Modi as a mark of respect. Usually Papua New Guinea does not formally welcome any leader who arrives after sunset. But this was an exception for Prime Minister Modi and he was formally welcomed.

