PM Modi’s visit to France, will be involved in Bastille Day celebrations, know on which strategic issues will be compromised?

PM Modi In the first session of the three-day foreign tour, the official will leave for France and then the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today. In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will be in France on July 13 and 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. On the other hand, on July 15, PM Modi will be on a tour of the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi’s visit to set ‘new benchmarks’ for strategic alliance

Giving information about PM Modi’s visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France starting on Thursday will be very important and will set a ‘new benchmark’ for the strategic partnership between the two countries in the years to come. Will decide The talks between Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to focus on enhancing defense ties. It is understood that necessary preparations have been made for the purchase of 26 aircraft of the naval model of Rafale by India so that it can be announced. Along with this, talks can also move forward on the deal related to joint development of aircraft engines.

PM Modi to be guest of honor at Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14

PM Modi will be the special guest at the Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14. A contingent of all the three wings of the Indian Army is also participating in this. During this visit, discussions will also be held to find a way forward for future cooperation with France in various fields like strategic, scientific, academic and economic cooperation. This includes the areas of defence, space, business and investment. A 269-member tri-service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces left for Paris on Thursday in two C-17 Globemaster aircraft to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations. At least three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also participate in this along with French fighter jets.

The violence in France will have no impact on the visit – Foreign Secretary

Quatra recently termed the violent incidents in several cities of France as an internal matter of that country and said that it will have no impact on this visit. Refusing to divulge specifics on the dimensions of the Modi-Macron talks, the foreign secretary said the discussions should include co-production, co-development and joint design of military equipment and linking it to India’s self-reliance priorities could

Both the leaders will review the important pillars of the strategic alliance – Foreign Secretary

Kwatra said that the two leaders will review important pillars of the strategic partnership, including security, civil nuclear technology, counter-terrorism, cyber security, space, climate change, etc. He said the two leaders can explore ways of cooperation in new areas in space. India has already bought 36 Rafale aircraft from France for the Air Force. The Indian Navy is looking to buy 26 deck-based fighters for the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Prime Minister Modi will go to Abu Dhabi on July 15, returning after completing a two-day visit to France

Prime Minister Modi will return to Abu Dhabi on July 15 after completing a two-day visit to France where he will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on various sectors including energy, food security, defence. But will hold talks to take bilateral relations forward.

The Prime Minister’s visit will give both sides an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues- Foreign Secretary

“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength and the Prime Minister’s visit aims to deepen it in various sectors, including energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defense and culture,” according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. It added that the Prime Minister’s visit would provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss cooperation on global issues, especially the UAE’s presidency of COP-28 and India’s presidency of the G20. It is important in perspective. UAE is a special invitee to the G20 conference.

