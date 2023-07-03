PM Modi’s visit to Kushinagar postponed due to heavy rain, Prime Minister was to lay foundation stone of Agriculture University

Lucknow : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kushinagar has been postponed in view of the possibility of deteriorating weather due to heavy rains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program was proposed on 7th July. Here he had to lay the foundation stone of Mahatma Buddha Agriculture and Technology University at Barwa Farm. Also had to address the public meeting. There is water in the meeting place.

Public meeting was to be held on July 7

The Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP organization were preparing vigorously for the program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, CM Yogi was reaching to take stock of the preparations. A large number of people were going to attend PM Modi’s public meeting. They could have been inconvenienced due to the rain. Due to heavy rains, there could be some problem for the citizens, due to which the Prime Minister’s visit has been postponed. The new date of his visit will be announced soon.

Shahdol Yatra postponed due to rain for eight days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shahdol was postponed eight days ago due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh. As per the schedule, PM Modi was to visit the state to launch two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital. PM Modi was to reach the city at around 10 am and flag off the Vande Bharat trains at the city’s Rani Kamlapati railway station. In view of the possibility of heavy rains on June 27, the Prime Minister’s visit to Lalpur and Pakaria was postponed.

