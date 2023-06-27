PM Modi's 'What is going on in the country?' But the answer of Congress is nothing but fog is going on...

PM Modi US Visit: Congress leader Pawan Kheda has released a video on Tuesday. In this video, he has answered PM Modi’s question ‘what is going on in the country’. Pawan Kheda said in the video, if you want to know what is happening in India, go to Manipur instead of your election tour in Madhya Pradesh. Manipur is burning. Your IT cell is trying to blame the Balasore train accident on the Muslim community. Taking a pinch, Pawan Kheda further said that nothing but fog is going on in the country.

PM Modi asked, what is happening in India?

Congress leader Pawan Kheda said that the White House has condemned those frontline warriors who trolled journalist Sabrina Siddiqui after asking you a question. Let us tell that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached India on Monday after ending his six-day visit to America and Egypt. He was welcomed at the airport by BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and other party leaders. According to reports, PM Modi asked Nadda what is happening in India.

JP Nadda told, the country is happy…

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters that he asked JP Nadda ji how things were going here. Nadda ji told him that the party leaders are reaching out to the people with the report card of the nine years of his government and the country is happy. PM Modi reached Bhopal’s Kamlapati railway station from where he flagged off five Vane Bharat trains. These three semi-high-speed trains are Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bangalore Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Are.