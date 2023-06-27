PM Narendra Modi will give exam in this university of Bihar? Admit card issued, know the whole matter

In Bihar, once again in the admit card of the graduate examination, the photo of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been found printed in place of the examinee. This shocking act has happened in SK Mahila Mahavidyalaya of Begusarai. Where the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is printed on the admit card of a student of Graduation Part-2. Because of this the girl student is very upset. The student was worried whether she would be able to give the exam or not. The student’s exam is being held in GD College.

Now the student will take the exam by putting her photo on the admit card

When talked to the college in this regard, the college administration says that now all the process from enrollment to form filling is done online. There is no fault of the college and university in this. The mistake must have happened from where the student has filled her form online, because the examination form reaches the database as it is filled. On the basis of that the admit card is issued. The college administration told that the girl student will now appear in the exam by putting her photo on this admit card and get it attested.

What does the university administration say

The examination forms are filled by the students themselves or through cyber cafes. The admit card is issued on the basis of the data received online. In this, there is almost no chance of mistake from the university level. Students should be careful while filling the form. – Dr. Anand Mohan Mishra, Controller of Examinations, Lalit Narayan Mithila University

this has happened before

On the other hand, before this, something similar had happened in other universities of Bihar last year as well. In fact, in the Lalit Narayan Mithila University Darbhanga part three degree examination, pictures of big politicians and cricket stars were printed on the candidate’s form. In this university, photographs of celebrities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Mahendra Singh etc. were printed in the admit cards of not just one but many candidates.

