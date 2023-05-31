PM Narendra Modi will visit Bihar after June 15, BJP’s public meeting will be held in Patna on June 6

Bihar BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said that after June 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program can be for Bihar. He said during a conversation with reporters that we had asked the Prime Minister for time to visit Bihar. Now almost the consent for his visit has been made.

Opposition to the new teachers’ manual will continue – Samrat Chowdhary

Regarding the new teacher manual, the BJP state president said that the policy made by the government for the teachers is beyond comprehension. We have been continuously opposing the new teacher’s manual and our opposition will continue in the future as well. The old teacher will get more salary and the newly reinstated teacher will get less salary, this is not correct. On Mamta Banerjee supporting the Congress, Samrat Chowdhary said that it is not a new thing. There was already support. These people are one, but they do not get seats after the elections.

Public meeting in Patna on June 6

To mark the completion of nine years of PM Narendra Modi’s rule, a public meeting has been organized by former Union Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad at the local SK Memorial Hall on June 6. Many senior leaders of BJP national and Bihar will participate in this. Thousands of people from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency will participate in the meeting, in which the achievements of the Modi government, public welfare schemes and other upcoming programs including meaningful changes taking place in the country will be discussed by all the prominent leaders, workers and the masses.

Miscreants hurled bombs at BJP leader’s house in Gaya, family narrowly escaped, police also recovered 2 live bombs

BJP’s public relations campaign till June 30

It may be known that from May 30 to June 30, BJP is doing public relations through various programmes. In the same sequence, a huge public meeting will be organized in Patna to discuss the works of the Modi government among the public. In the preparation of the programme, Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna Sahib MLA Nandkishore Yadav, Bankipur MLA Nitin Naveen, Kumhrar MLA Arun Kumar Sinha, Digha MLA Dr. Sanjeev Chaurasia, BJP Patna Metropolitan District President Abhishek Kumar and Barh District President Arun Kumar and other district officials are gathered.

