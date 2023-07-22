PM Rozgar Mela: Youths get appointment letters in UP, thanked PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave appointment letters to more than 70,000 newly appointed persons through video conferencing at 10.30 am on Saturday. In this sequence, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, gave appointment letters to a total of 212 people at the Indira Gandhi Foundation in Lucknow. Those who will give their services in the ministries of Labour, Railways, Home, Education etc.

Minister Sadhvi Niranjan said on this occasion that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth are getting employment without any transaction and recommendation. He called upon the youths who got the appointment letters to do jobs with a sense of service and help the helpless people. He appealed to all the newly appointed officers and employees to work in the spirit of nation building and making India self-reliant.

He informed that the newly selected employees from across the country have been appointed in various Ministries/Departments of the Government including Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel and Training and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The job fair is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to give top priority to employment generation. It is expected that the job fair will act as a catalyst in employment generation in future. Will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

New recruits are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through an online module ‘Karmayogi Pramukh’ on the IGOT Karmayogi portal. More than 580 e-learning courses have been made available on this portal for ‘Anywhere Any Device’ learning format.