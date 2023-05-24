PM to inaugurate 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games tomorrow

New Delhi, May 24 (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Khelo India University Games 2022 through video conferencing on Thursday (May 25) at 7 pm. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave this information on Wednesday.

PAMO said that the Prime Minister has paid a lot of attention to develop the sports culture in the country and encourage the youth to take up sports. Various schemes have been launched by the government to support budding sportspersons and efforts have been made to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country. Organizing Khelo India University Games is another step in this direction.

This year the third edition of Khelo India University Games will be held in Uttar Pradesh from May 25 to June 3. These competitions will be organized in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Games will see the participation of over 4750 athletes from over 200 universities, competing in 21 sports. The closing ceremony of the Games will be held in Varanasi on June 3. The name of the mascot of the Games is Jeetu, which represents the swamp deer (barasingha), the state animal of Uttar Pradesh.