PM to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ on July 28 in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, 23 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ on July 28 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The three-day program will end on July 30. It has been organized by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology with the aim of giving a boost to the semiconductor sector.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, visitors to the exhibition will get detailed information about the state-of-the-art technology and innovation used in the semiconductor industries. In the exhibition, students of Engineering, Diploma and other streams will get a good opportunity to get information about semiconductor production and get useful special information for building a career in this field.

Railway, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be present. Apart from this, heads of leading semiconductor industries will also attend the event.

In the inaugural program a presentation will be made on the investment opportunities available in the semiconductor sector in India. There will also be a panel discussion by experts in the field. This is a national level event, participating in which the semiconductor industry will benefit from networking, technology exposure and business opportunities. Semicon India will be a key event for innovation, collaboration and growth in the semiconductor industry in India and Gujarat. In this three-day event, experienced experts in the field of semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design and assembly from around the world will present their experiences and views on new opportunities in this sector in India. The event will be attended by leading companies including Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, ST Micro Electronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies and Applied Materials, among others.

The state government has released the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027) with a commitment to encourage rapid and inclusive growth in the semiconductor chip manufacturing sector at the local level. Gujarat is the first state in the country to announce a Semiconductor Policy to strengthen the Centre’s efforts to make India self-reliant in the semiconductor sector. In addition, the state government has announced an IT/ITES (Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services) policy for the information technology and semiconductor design sector.

Recently, during Prime Minister Modi’s US visit, US President Joe Biden had announced setting up of a semiconductor assembly, test, marking and packaging facility in India on behalf of Micron Technology Company. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Micron Technology, one of the world’s leading and largest companies in the field of semiconductor manufacturing, and the Gujarat government for a project worth over Rs 22,500 crore. The city of Sanand in Gujarat has been selected for setting up ATMP facility through this investment.