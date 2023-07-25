PM to visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27-28

New Delhi, 25 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on 27 and 28 July. During this, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects at a public event in Sikar, Rajasthan on July 27 at around 11:15 am. Prime Minister will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samridhi Kendra to the nation as a significant step to benefit the farmers. Prime Minister will launch Urea Gold. This is a new variety of urea which will be coated with sulphur. It is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea. During the event, the Prime Minister will launch the onboarding of 1500 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

p style=”text-align: justify;”>The Prime Minister will release the 14th installment of about Rs 17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) in Sikar. Rajasthan will see major expansion of health infrastructure as the Prime Minister will inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone of seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in the districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur. During the program, he will also inaugurate the Kendriya Vidyalaya built in Tiwari, Jodhpur.

According to the statement, after this the Prime Minister will reach Rajkot in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport at around 3:15 pm. After this, at around 4:15 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects worth more than Rs 860 crore at the Race Course Ground in Rajkot. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the SemiconIndia 2023 on July 28 at around 10:30 am at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. He will also address the gathering on this occasion.