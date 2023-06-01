PO Fraud: CBI registers case for embezzlement of lakhs of rupees from bank accounts by post office employee

Post Office Fraud: In Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Gajanan Parasram Gutte, an employee of the postal department. An employee of the postal department has been accused of embezzling Rs 63 lakh from 260 inoperative savings accounts of beneficiaries of government welfare schemes. Officials gave this information on Wednesday.

what is the whole matter

The CBI said that a person named Gajanan Parasram Gutte prepared forged clearance vouchers during his posting at Anjarla sub-post office between 2018 and 2020. This voucher had fake signatures and thumb impressions of those beneficiaries who either died or who were unable to come to the post office regularly due to old age.

Withdrawals from Savings Bank Accounts

Gajanan Parasram Gutte targeted the savings bank accounts of beneficiaries of social welfare schemes like the Post Office’s Sanjay Gandhi Yojana, Shravan Bal Yojana and Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension Scheme. According to CBI officials, he easily embezzled the money citing the inability to run the central banking software Finacle due to poor internet connectivity.

This is how such a huge embezzlement was exposed

According to the FIR registered by the CBI against Gutte, he often used to go to other offices after working hours to complete pending work due to network issues. For this, he used the user ID of the postal assistant and sub-postmaster and did all the work himself. His forgery was unearthed after instructions were issued to the head office and divisional office to monitor high value withdrawals.

