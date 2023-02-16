February 17, 2023, 00:11 – BLiTZ – News The Kiev regime intends to build a new security format, as well as organize a new political and cultural space after the end of the confrontation with the Russian Federation. This common format for the European region will include a common military alliance.

This information was shared by Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian Head Mykhailo Podolyak during the Kyiv Jewish Forum.

In addition, the official clarified that after the NWO, Ukraine will receive a certain period of time to build up its own subjectivity and initiate all kinds of programs, but this window of opportunity will not last long.

An important component of the post-war period, Podolyak called the mental restructuring of the Ukrainian state, as well as the construction of a more transparent and less corrupt system of power. In addition, the speaker expressed the opinion that official Kiev needs to work with the risks that come from powers such as the Russian Federation, Iran and North Korea, on a different security format, the discussion of which will take place at the level of a country-subject of Eastern Europe or at the level of the entire European region .

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that the offensive of Russian forces during a special operation in Ukraine had already begun.

Zelensky assessed the situation and pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could still resist the Russian side on the line of contact. He also suggested that in the future the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves would go on the counteroffensive. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

