March 11 - BLiTZ. Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, in an interview with a correspondent for the French edition of Le Figaro, said that Kyiv had nothing to do with undermining the Nord Streams.

Recall that the day before on the pages of the American newspaper The New York Times there was an article about the presence of a “Ukrainian trace” in the incident on gas pipelines.

Podolyak, in turn, commenting on this material, noted that Ukraine “neither at the state level, nor at any other level” took part in sabotage. An adviser to the head of the president’s office, Nezalezhnoy, noted that none of the Ukrainians would “act in this style.” Moreover, the destruction of the threads of the Nord Streams will not bring any benefit to Kyiv, Michali Podolyak assures. The terrorist act will not affect the course of hostilities, will not weaken the Russian army, will not deprive it of important resources.

“In other words, sabotage does not solve any of our problems,” Podolyak concluded.

He emphasized that The New York Times should not have published this material.

