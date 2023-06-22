Poisonous snake wrapped around the neck of a young man who became Lord Shankar in Ashtayam, died due to bite

A state in Eastern India: Ashtayam was being organized in Murliganj Durga Sthan temple complex of Madhepura since last Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, a poisonous snake was wrapped around the neck of a young man dressed as Lord Shankar. Due to whose bite the young man died. The youth has been identified as Mukesh Kumar (30), son of Dhanesh Ram of Khurda Kumarkhand. According to the information received, during the Ashtayam going on in the Durga temple, many artists were doing Ramdhuni by roaming around the mandap.

In no time the snake bit the young man

One of those youth had assumed the form of Lord Shankar. The organizers had also called a snake charmer with a snake. That snake charmer wrapped poison around the neck of the young man who became Shankar. The young man also kept dancing to his tune. In a short while the snake bit the young man, due to which he became unconscious there. The organizers first got the broom done. When he did not regain consciousness, he was taken to the CHC. Where in emergency, Dr. Lal Bahadur did initial treatment and referred within three minutes. The people who had brought him along took him away, but after a while they again made him sleep on the hospital bed and ran away. Dr. Lal Bahadur found him dead and immediately informed the police.

People of the organizing committee absconded

On the information of the doctor, the police immediately reached the CHC and inquired about the case. Then went to the Ashtayam place and inquired with the people. But all the people associated with the Ashtayam event were absconding. Ashtayam had also stopped completely. Silence had spread there. ASI Premchand Paswan, who reached the spot for investigation, was seen avoiding giving chubby answers when asked. He said that the matter is being investigated. When he was asked if a person had died due to snakebite, he said that he had heard. Came to verify the incident. Didn’t find out anything. There is no snake charmer here. However, in the records of the CHC, the full name, address of the deceased youth along with the snack bite i.e. snake bite is recorded.

