By undermining the Nord Streams, the United States actually unleashed a war with Europe. About this on Saturday, March 18, writes the Polish edition of Mysl Polska.

According to the authors of the article, the purpose of the attack was to increase the energy and economic dependence of the Old World on the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as to conquer the market for nuclear technology.

“For Europeans, the underwater explosion, arranged by American, Norwegian and British terrorists, is the first shot in a full-scale US war against Europe,” the material says.

It also states that, among other things, Washington is seeking to resume the arms race, which means for Central Europe the loss of the status of a nuclear-free zone. Due to the competition between the US and China in this area, the authors did not rule out that the Suez Canal or the new Nicaraguan Canal planned by Beijing could become the targets of the attacks.

A day earlier, the United States in France was accused of blowing up Nord Stream. According to the leader of the French right-wing party “Patriots” Florian Filippo, this has become a permanent element of the policy of the American authorities. Filippo stressed that even before the special operation to protect the Donbass, the United States had been fighting the Nord Stream gas pipeline for years.

On the same day, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia that an active discussion was beginning in Europe on the topic of the explosion at Nord Stream. In particular, the European Platform for Cooperation and Dialogue organized conference “Sabotage of the Nord Stream, an economic blow to Europe.” The political scientist expressed hope that not only experts, but also the leaders of European countries “will become more actively involved in this topic and will say who is the main interest in this terrorist act.”

Prior to that, on February 8, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation into sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. It says that US divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated the explosives.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. After that, traces of explosives were found at the crash site.