Poland and the Baltic states are building up the offensive capabilities of their armies – News

February 22, 2023, 21:19 – BLiTZ – News

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin drew attention to the fact that Poland, together with the Baltic countries, began to sharply increase the offensive capabilities of their armed forces. In his opinion, in the future the countries can become bridgeheads for the United States, which will be able to deploy scenarios in their territories in an easterly direction.

The militarization of Eastern Europe remains a dangerous trend in the development of the military-political situation against the background of the active participation of Washington and other countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. The collective West has plans to implement in Belarus “a forceful scenario of overthrowing the current government and destroying the country, relying on armed provocations of Belarusian nationalists gaining combat experience in the conflict in Ukraine, and radicals within Belarus itself.”

Khrenin recalled that 2023 was declared the Year of Peace and Creation in the republic. This speaks of the “peaceful foreign policy” of Minsk. At the same time, the “party of war” that has gained the upper hand in Europe understands only the language of force.

“Therefore, strategic deterrence is the most important condition for ensuring the military security of our country. In the current conditions, Belarus is forced to keep the gunpowder dry and adequately respond to emerging threats,” the head of the defense department stressed.

In mid-February, the Belarusian permanent representative to the world organization Valentin Rybakov said that Belarus refuses to vote against the anti-Russian resolution of the UN General Assembly prepared by the West, unless it condemns the recent admissions by Western politicians of a conscious refusal to comply with the Minsk agreements.

As the BLiTZ wrote, the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs will restrict the movement of trucks through the last working checkpoint with Belarus – Kukuryka-Kozlovichi.