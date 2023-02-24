Poland began to install anti-tank hedgehogs on the border with Russia

In Poland, on the border with Russia, the military began to install anti-tank hedgehogs on the roads, said the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic, Mariusz Blaszczak. According to him, Warsaw raises the level of security in this way.

In addition, hedgehogs are installed on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“We have begun to preventively expand security measures on the border with Russia and Belarus. This is part of our defense and deterrence strategy. The first fortifications are already being placed on the border with the Kaliningrad region,” Blaschak said on Twitter on Thursday, February 23.

The minister also attached to the publication a photo with installed anti-tank hedgehogs and concrete fortifications.

On February 21, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Yablonsky announced the country’s readiness to completely close traffic across the border with Belarus if security considerations require it. He stressed that decisions to close the border are not made solely on political grounds. According to Yablonsky, the country’s leadership understands that there are carriers and goods that need to be transported across the border.

On February 20, it became known that Poland restricted the movement of trucks at the last operating checkpoint with Belarus – at the border crossing Kukuryki – Kozlovichi.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on February 10 pointed out the need to analyze how the closure of the crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border would affect Russia before calculating further steps. He admitted that difficulties may arise in connection with the current situation.

In November 2022, it was reported about Poland’s plans to install 3 thousand cameras on the border with the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. It was noted that such solutions would allow promptly identifying threats at the border and responding to them.