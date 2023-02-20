Polish President Andrzej Duda called on NATO to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the end of the conflict. This was reported on February 19 by the newspaper Financial Times.

It is noted that the security guarantees for Ukraine from the alliance may look like a legally binding obligation of countries such as the United States, Great Britain and France to provide military assistance to Kiev in the event of possible future aggression against the republic.

The material indicated that Kyiv is aware of the impossibility of joining the North Atlantic Alliance at the present time, therefore, it expects partnership with the alliance in the form of at least a certain type of security guarantees.

Earlier in the day, columnist Hal Brands opined in an article for Bloomberg that Ukraine would not become part of NATO for the foreseeable future. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine has an option to keep the country as an ally of the West and continue the supply of weapons and heavy equipment to the country.

On the eve of the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO in June. The NATO summit in Vilnius is scheduled for June 11-12, 2023.

Earlier, on February 12, the former Deputy Chairman of the European Commission and ex-European Commissioner Günter Verheugen expressed the opinion that the West deliberately crossed a line unacceptable for Russia by offering Ukraine membership in NATO 15 years ago.

On September 30, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the country had applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. However, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan stressed that the expansion of the alliance is now untimely.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.