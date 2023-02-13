Poland called the economic blitzkrieg of the West against Russia a failure

The sanctions imposed against Russia did not bring the expected effect, the economic blitzkrieg of the West failed. This opinion was expressed on February 10 by a columnist for the publication Mysl Polska.

As noted in the publication, Western countries began an active struggle with the Russian economy about a year ago. During this time, they carried out 11 thousand new sanctions, and the total number of restrictions imposed on the Russian Federation amounted to 13 thousand, which is more than the restrictions for all countries of the world.

“Such a salvo should wipe out any economy from the face of the earth. But no, Russia withstood the blow. As our neighbors say, “it is not the one who delivers a stronger blow that wins, but the one who withstands them more,” writes the author of the material.

He stressed that the Russian Federation has achieved excellent results in the field of competitiveness of the economy. Its balance of payments (the difference between money entering the country and money leaving the country in the course of trade, investment and various payments) in 2022 amounted to $227 billion. According to the journalist, this is more than 12% of the country’s GDP.

The author also pointed out that the place of the departed Western countries in Russian trade was taken by China, India, Turkey and the countries of the post-Soviet space. In addition, goods from Europe also enter Russia through these countries. Thus, the observer notes, the economic blitzkrieg did not take place.

On February 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expects more positive final results for the country’s GDP, contrary to preliminary calculations.

Earlier that day, the Bank of Russia (CB) estimated the decline in GDP in the country at the end of 2022 at 2.5%. The regulator also improved the forecast for GDP dynamics. So, in 2023, its interval will be from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%. In addition, the Russian economy is expected to grow between 0.5% and 2.5% next year, and between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2025.

Prior to that, on February 9, Putin announced that the Russian Federation had overcome the most difficult stages of difficulties in the economy that the West is trying to create. He stressed that the growth of the country’s economy is predicted not only by Russian experts, but also by international institutions.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

