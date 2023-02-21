Poland declared its readiness to give Ukraine any weapons in agreement with NATO

Poland is ready to negotiate with NATO so that Ukraine can get any weapons, including combat aircraft, said on Tuesday, February 21, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Pavel Yablonsky on air Polish radio.

Yablonsky stressed that the issue of supplying aircraft to Kyiv would be discussed during negotiations with US President Joe Biden, who arrived in the republic.

“We are discussing and will continue to talk about this today with the President of the United States, as well as tomorrow during the summit of the eastern flank of NATO – the Bucharest Nine. We will talk about how further military support should look like, ”Yablonsky explained.

According to the deputy minister, Poland will do everything to ensure that Ukraine continues to receive weapons from Western countries. At the same time, Yakovenko stressed that actions to supply weapons to Kyiv should be discussed and agreed upon within NATO.

“We believe that there are countries that can do more. Poland has already transferred a lot of weapons. We want to transfer even more, while arming and strengthening the Polish army, ”said the representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, on February 21, it was reported that US President Joe Biden, during his speech during a trip to Poland, would “send a signal” to Russia. According to White House National Security Council (NSC) strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, Biden will signal that the United States will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

On the eve of Biden arrived in Kyiv. In the morning, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St. Michael’s Cathedral. According to media reports, the visit was planned secretly for security reasons.

During the visit, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems. It will be officially announced on February 21st. The US President also added that the country is waiting for hard days, weeks and years.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.