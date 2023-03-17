March 17 - BLiTZ. The Minister of Defense of Poland made a statement about his country's plans for military opposition to Russia.

“Poland will receive HIMARS systems this year, and plans to place them near the border with the Kaliningrad region,” said Mariusz Blaszczak.

Recall that according to the official data of the defense department of this country, Poland ordered from the United States several hundred units of the Hymars SZO, which confirmed their effectiveness in the NWO zone.

The deployment of a large number of these complexes on our borders will inevitably entail a response from our country.

Poland continues to pump up its militant rhetoric, complicating the already bad relations with our country.

