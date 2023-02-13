Poland pointed to the inability of Kyiv to withstand hostilities without the West

Ukraine will not be able to withstand a long conflict without help from Western countries, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said on February 13 on the TV channel Polsat.

According to the head of the department, everything indicates that the conflict in Ukraine will continue for a long time. As Blashak noted, Ukraine has a chance to endure prolonged hostilities only if it receives support from the West.

“Our most important goal is to support Ukraine, as well as to develop the Polish Army,” he stressed.

The day before, on January 12, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Russia would win the Ukrainian conflict if Western countries delay in military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to him, if Russia wins, no one knows where it will stop.

Earlier, on February 10, it became known that US President Joe Biden will visit Poland from February 20 to 22 and, as part of his visit, will announce Washington’s assistance to the Kyiv regime. The head of the White House will also meet with his Polish counterpart Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine.

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, noted that those who draw European countries into a new war and expect to win on the battlefield do not understand that a modern war with the Russian Federation will be different. He stressed that Russia has something to respond to these unfriendly steps.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, it was noted that the tanks will not help to carry out the offensive and will be destroyed.

