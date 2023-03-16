March 16 - BLiTZ. The political party "Law and Justice", which is the ruling party in Poland, financed the opposition in Belarus with the help of various funds and organizations. In 2020, a coup d'état almost took place in the country. According to journalist Hann Kramer, Warsaw spent about six billion dollars on this.

“For example, the Polish government spent 50 million zlotys on media saturated with anti-Belarusian propaganda – TVPIS, TVN, POLSAT and NEXTA. In addition, Poland has been financing Belarusian radicals for many years,” reads the material on the pages of the NDP news publication.

Currently, famous Belarusian oppositionists live in Poland. Among them are Pavel Latushko, Valery Tsepkalo and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Ordinary Poles pay for the rent of their housing. Besides. in the country trains nationalists who say they are going to attack Belarus.

“Why is our government willing to throw away billions of dollars for every request from the US when it has no money for its own citizens?” Kramer asks.