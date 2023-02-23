Poland will soon leave the military attache of Belarus

The Belarusian military attache will leave Poland in the near future, Lukasz Jasina, the official representative of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made such a statement on Thursday, February 23.

At the same time, the Polish diplomat did not disclose the specific dates of this event. He pointed out that the corresponding decision was a response to the expulsion of a liaison officer of the Polish border service and two employees of the country’s consulate, the publication reports. naTemat.

As earlier, on February 17, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported, the exiled Polish officer refused to help establish a dialogue and solve the problematic issues of carriers, thereby making his presence on the territory of Belarus meaningless. When stipulating the expulsion of Polish diplomats, Minsk indicated that the staff of the Polish Consulate General in Grodno should be brought to quantitative parity with the number of employees of the Consulate General of Belarus in Bialystok.

On February 9, Warsaw notified Minsk of the decision to suspend the work of the Bobrovniki border checkpoint in the Grodno region, adjacent to the Belarusian Berestovitsa, from 14:00 on February 10. As Polish Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kaminski explained, the decision was made taking into account the “important interests of state security.”

The material is being added.