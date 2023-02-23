Poland’s prosecutor’s office charges Russian citizen with espionage

The Polish prosecutor’s office accused a Russian who permanently resides in the country of espionage. This was announced on February 23 by the press secretary of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Gdansk, Grazyna Wawryniuk.

It is known that the defendant lived in Poland for many years, where he conducted business activities, and also participated in groups for historical reconstruction. The investigation adheres to the version that he deliberately sought acquaintances among the country’s military personnel.

“Based on the materials collected by the Military Counterintelligence and Investigation Service, it was established that he participated in the activities of the Russian military intelligence in extracting and collecting information about the Armed Forces of Poland,” the statement said. press release departments.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the data collected by the Russian concerned the location of individual military units in Poland, their command structure, the staffing and payroll of soldiers, as well as the types of equipment and weapons used, and the rules for communication and interaction in the troops.

In recent months, the Russian has been placed under arrest in Poland. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

On January 4, the district prosecutor’s office in Warsaw reported that a Russian and a Belarusian would face trial in a case of espionage in favor of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation (GRU). It was noted that both defendants were detained in April 2022. Until that moment, they lived in Poland legally.

Prior to that, on December 22, 2022, it became known about the detention of a German intelligence officer in Berlin on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.