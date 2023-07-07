Police action on Mukhtar Ansari gang in Ghazipur, property of Umesh Rai attached

Ghazipur: Police crackdown on mafia Mukhtar Ansari and his close ones continues. The property of Umesh Rai, a member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, was attached in Ghazipur on Thursday. Umesh Rai’s property worth about 4 crore 60 lakhs was attached. Property worth 60 lakhs of Gora Rai’s mother was attached in Sadar. Gora Rai’s property worth 4 crores was attached in Muhammadabad.

Notice pasted at Ansari’s wife’s residence

Along with this, a notice was pasted at the residence of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife. Notice pasted at Sadar Kotwali residence, Mohammadabad residence. Police pasted the notice of 80 CrPC. Afsa Ansari has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Property worth crores of Umesh Rai attached

Ansari gang member Umesh Rai is a resident of Tamalpura of Bhanvarkol police station area. Right now Umesh Rai is out after being acquitted by the High Court. Under the Gangster Act, a joint team of Revenue and Police Department has taken action against Umesh Rai alias Gora on the orders of the District Magistrate. Earlier, the administration had sent a notice. Attachment action was taken in the presence of SPRA Balwant.

Gora Rai’s property worth Rs 24 lakh attached

The property of Gora Rai in Kapoorpur Ghazipur area has also been attached by the police administration. The price of which is said to be Rs 24 lakh. This property was in the name of Gora Rai’s mother. Let us tell you that during this time SO Bereser Dhirendra Pratap Singh, CO Muhammadabad Hitendra Krishna, Tehsildar Vijay Patap Singh, Bhanwarkol in-charge Inspector Satyendra Kumar Rai, Muhammadabad Kotwal Ghananand Tripathi, SO Karimudinpur Devendra Singh Yadav and many other police stations were present.

