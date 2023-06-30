Police and forensic team engaged in the cause of fire at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, investigation is being done on many aspects

Jharkhand News: District police and forensic team have started investigating the case of arson in nine buses on Thursday at Birsa Munda bus terminal in Khadgarha, Ranchi. A five-member team of FSL is investigating on other aspects including CCTV footage. At the same time, samples of arson in buses have been captured.

Nine buses caught fire on Thursday

Let us tell you that on Thursday afternoon, there was two incidents of fire in a gap of two hours. Nine buses came in the grip of fire. In this, eight buses were completely gutted, while one bus was partially damaged. After this fire, the people including the police are also telling to execute the incident under a conspiracy.

cctv footage scanned

After the fire incident, the police searched the CCTV footage installed in the stand. In this, a suspicious person was seen standing near the Bhavani bus. The police is looking for this person. At the same time, investigation is being done keeping in mind the result of mutual enmity.

8 buses burnt to ashes at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, police told – conspiracy, investigation will be done

12 cctv in bus stand, but only two-three work

It is known that Birsa Munda bus stand is the biggest bus stand of the capital Ranchi. There has been an incident of fire here earlier also. In this regard, the members of Bus Honor Association say that there is nothing here in the name of security. There are 12 CCTVs installed in the bus stand premises, in which two-three work. The condition of water, security and light is pathetic.

These buses are on fire

The nine buses that caught fire on Thursday included three buses of Nishant running on Ranchi-Tata route, three buses of LD Motors running on Ranchi-Dhanbad route, one bus of Radheshyam running on Ranchi-Chaibasa route, Ranchi-Siliguri route. Includes Shivam bus and one bus from Bhavani.