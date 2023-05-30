Police arrested Sidhu Musewala’s fan in Pakistan, had planned aerial firing on his first anniversary

Lahore : A fan of Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala has been arrested by the police in Pakistan. According to media reports, a 15-year-old boy, a fan of late Indian singer Sidhu Musewala, has been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province for inviting people for aerial firing on the occasion of the Punjabi singer’s first death anniversary on social media. Police said Sharjeel Malik uploaded a poster of Moosewala on his Facebook page and invited people for aerial firing on the singer’s first death anniversary at his residence in Okara, about 130 km from Lahore.

Wanted to do firing like Musewala

Police said that the poster invited people to remember the late Punjabi singer and fire in the air like Sidhu Musewala used to do. Musewala used to praise guns in his songs and music videos. Police officer Aslam Shahid said that Malik’s neighbor lodged a complaint with the local police station and informed about Malik’s plan to celebrate Moosewala’s death anniversary at his residence on May 29 and to fire in the air.

Complaint against post on social media

Aslam Shahid said that Sharjil Malik’s social media post was also attached in the complaint, on which the police arrested him on Sunday, a day before the scheduled program. He said that the juvenile was released after a written apology and his father gave an undertaking that his son would not indulge in such activities.

Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet the family members of singer Sidhu Musewala today, Musewala was murdered on May 29

Sidhu Musewala was murdered on 29 May 2022

Significantly, the real name of Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala was Shubhdeep Singh. On May 29 last year, Musewala was shot dead by six assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab, India. Goldie Brar’s hand is being told behind this massacre. Goldie Brar is running his gang from Canada to Punjab. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, is being interrogated for the murder of Sidhu Musewala.