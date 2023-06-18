Police arrested the main accused in Ranchi salesman Anjani Sinha murder case after one year

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee : On June 18, 2022, Anjani Kumar Sinha, salesman of Motor Parts Company ‘Kafila’ of Ranchi, was murdered in Redma of Medininagar, Palamu. Exactly a year after this, on 17 June 2023, the police arrested Chhotu Rangsaj, the main accused of this massacre. It is definitely a positive thing for the police to take the main accused of the murder into custody only after one year, but at the same time the question is also arising that how did the police take a year to catch Chhotu Rangsaj, the main accused of the murder. While he was keeping the adjacent district of Garhwa as his base.

Who is the killer Chhotu Rangsaaj

Chhotu Rangsaaj, who was playing hide and seek with the police for one year, was not a new player in the world of crime, he is an old history sheeter. More than 70 criminal cases have been registered against him in various police stations, including many of murder. In most of the cases, he has been acquitted due to lack of evidence or due to weak case filing. Still many cases are pending on it. Despite Garhwa being its criminal land, it had a good grip on Palamu as well. It used to dominate in the matter of murder and intimidation. Chhotu is also considered expert in throwing bombs at the target. Mainly a resident of Ranka of Garhwa, Chhotu had also built his house in Namkum, Ranchi.

Why was Anjani Kumar Sinha murdered

A year ago, on June 18, 2022, Anjani Kumar Sinha, salesman of Ranchi’s motor parts company ‘Kafila’, was murdered by Chhotu Rangsaj in Redma, Medininagar. The reason behind this was a commercial dispute. Amjad Hussain alias Guddu, the owner of Medininagar’s motor parts shop Star Motor Parts, had a dispute with Anjani Sinha. Guddu had about one and a half lakh rupees left with Anjani, Guddu’s business was running slow due to the dispute, and on top of that, being troubled by Anjani’s repeated demands for the outstanding money, he gave the contract to Chhotu Rangsaj to kill Anjani. Guddu had an old acquaintance with Chhotu Rangsaaj. Chhotu had taken contract to kill Anjani Sinha for two lakh rupees.

how was the murder

After taking the betel nut of Anjani murder, Chhotu Rangsaaj formed his own team, which included shooter Sohail, Jitendra Chandravanshi alias Langda alias JK, Mintu Rangsaaj and Sabir Ansari. On the day of the murder, when Anjani Sinha came from Ranchi to Medininagar for his business reasons, JK started following him as per Chhotu’s planning. JK introduced shooter Suhail to Anjani near Redma vegetable market, in a short while Suhail shot Anjani and fled back to Ranchi. Taking quick action at this time, the police arrested Amjad Hussain alias Guddu and JK and sent them to jail. Chhotu, Suhail, Sabir and Mintu were absconding, out of which Chhotu was arrested on 18 June 2023. Giving information about the incident in a press conference, SDPO Rishabh Garg claimed that the rest of the criminals involved in the murder case will also be caught soon.

How was Chhotu Rangsaaz caught?

Chhotu Rangsaj alias Wajuddin Rangsaj kept playing hide and seek with the police for a year, but on June 17, the police got concrete information about his activities. On the basis of this, on the instructions of the SP, a team was formed under the leadership of Sadar police station in-charge Gautam Kumar and city police station’s under-inspector Jitendra Kumar, and he was arrested from outside the District Magistrate’s office on the Meral-Garhwa main road in Garhwa.

After all, how did Chhotu Rangsaaj survive for one year?

After all, the police do not have any exact answer as to how Chhotu Rangsaaj managed to escape from the police for one year while living in Garhwa. SDPO Rishabh Garg says that the police was behind it, but Chhotu was a vicious criminal, who survived because of his networking. Earlier too many attempts were made to catch him but the police did not get success. If sources are to be believed, Chhotu Rangsaj had political patronage with some influential people in Garhwa as well as in Palamu, due to which he had increased his status in the world of crime and used to escape from the police. The cases registered against him were weakened due to political penetration and witnesses were also not found. But on this question, SDPO Rishabh Garg kept silence and said that it is a matter of investigation, nothing can be said now.

This time the police is preparing hard

If police insiders are to be believed, this time the police has made full preparations to register a case against Chhotu Rangsaaj, who barely managed to get involved in the Anjani Sinha murder case. The case is being registered so strongly that he cannot escape from punishment. Along with the Anjani Sinha murder case, the cases registered on it in various police stations of Garhwa will also be tagged.

