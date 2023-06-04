Police arrived in 60 vehicles to raid 200 houses in Patna’s Yarpur, five businessmen arrested

Police raided Yarpur Damkhana for three hours in connection with the stone pelting on the first Swatantrata Sangram Express going from Jhansi to Calcutta in Patna to get rid of liquor smugglers. During this, the police seized 20 liters of foreign and 30 liters of country liquor and arrested liquor smugglers Raju Kumar and Nikhil Raj, and arrested five businessmen who helped them.

Jawans had arrived in 60 vehicles to raid 200 houses

The team was headed by Rail DSP Headquarters Sushant Kumar Chanchal. The team included Patna Junction RPF Assistant Commandant Ujjwal Das, RIF in-charge Sushil Kumar, GRP Thanedar Gopal Mandal etc. Apart from the police of RPF, GRP, Gardnibagh and other police stations, about 250 jawans and officers of the Prohibition Unit raided from 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock on Saturday night. Jawans and officers had arrived in 60 vehicles to raid about 200 houses.

More than 50 miscreants had pelted stones on the train

After pulling the chain of the train between Yarpur-Harding Park Yard at around 10 am on Saturday, when Raju and Nikhil were running away by smashing the window panes of the washroom, the RPF arrested them. To get rid of these two, more than 50 miscreants pelted stones at the train. RPF had recovered 230 liters of foreign liquor kept in 13 pittu bags in the wash room.

Patna: Stone pelting on Swatantrata Sangram Express to rescue liquor smugglers, police chased, two smugglers arrested

Case registered against 30 unknown in Patna Junction GRP

In this case, along with naming Raju and Nikhil on the statement of RPF SI Manish Kumar, a case was registered against 30 unknowns in Patna Junction GRP. Before going to jail, Raju and Nikhil told that the work has been divided among the businessmen associated with the liquor business.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kM1Ausw75M0)