Police busted prostitution business in Aligarh, arrested five including three women

Police has exposed the business of prostitution going on in a hotel in Aligarh. During the raid, 5 people including the hotel owner, three women and a youth have been arrested. While the hotel manager managed to escape from the spot. The police have registered a case under the Prostitution Act. The incident took place near Mehrawal bridge of Gabhana police station area.

There are two women from West Bengal

For the last few days, information was being received about prostitution going on in Hotel Raj Residency near Mehrawal, located on GT Road. This news came to the police officers also, so late in the night the police officer Gabhana Suman Kanojia and the police station raided and took action. From the spot, the police caught the hotel owner and one of his companions. Two women from West Bengal have been detained. One woman is from Shahjahanpur. Meanwhile, the hotel manager Golu managed to escape. It is being told that the business of prostitution was going on for a long time on the instigation of the hotel owner. Apart from five mobile phones, Aadhaar card, Rs 1500 in cash, objectionable items and sex-enhancing drugs have been recovered from the hotel. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prostitution Act.

business was going on in the hotel

A case has been registered under sections of the Unethical Business Act, 1956. The accused include Sunil Kumar, Vipul Kumar, Shalina, Sarathi, Nasreen Fatima. In which Shalina and Sarathi are residents of Sealdah in West Bengal. Whereas Nasreen Fatima is a resident of Shahjahanpur. The police had received information from the informer that some women and men come and make illegal physical relations at Hotel Raj Residency near Maharawal bridge. This type of prostitution business in the hotel is having a bad effect on the people around. It is necessary to take legal action against men and women who are doing such unethical and harmful work on the society. In this case, jurisdictional officer Gabhana Suman Kanojia has filed a case on her behalf.

what did the police officer say

It is being told that these women had come to Aligarh from Delhi. Regarding the incident, Shalina, Sarathi told that she does not have a husband. Taking care of the children is the responsibility. That’s why he is in this business for three years. Nasreen Fatima told that she has two younger brothers. He is responsible for his expenses and upkeep. That’s why got into this business. Police officer Gabhana Suman Kanojia told that prostitution has been caught by raiding the hotel. Five including three women were arrested from the spot. Legal action is being taken by registering a case against the accused.

