Police can confiscate the entire property by saying ‘Listen, listen, listen..’, know what is the law of attachment seizure

The Bihar government is constantly taking strict steps to crack down on criminals. In such a situation, many times we hear that the property of a person involved in a criminal motion method is being confiscated. i.e, ‘Impoundment Confiscation‘ Its being done. Do you know how Kurki Jabti happens? The order to confiscate attachment to someone’s house is issued by the court. A police team reaches the house of the accused. Then, miking is done by playing the drum. Listen, listen, listen.. under the order of the court… and the vandalism continues.

what is attachment

Warrant is issued by the court. It includes Kurki Warrant or Warrant of Attachment (Warrant of Attachment) is different. Under this, the law can take possession of someone’s property temporarily or permanently. In such a situation, the question arises that for whom the court issues the order of attachment. There are two situations in this. One if the person is absconding after some criminal activity. Second, that person has to pay someone’s debt or amount, which can be recovered from the property. In both these cases, the court CRPC There is an option of attachment under section 82 to 86 of Cr. This law was made in 1908. The district got a place in the law even after independence.

Due to which the order of seizure is issued

Attachment refers to the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) has been done in section 60 of 1908 and under this its process is completed. In such a situation, the question arises under which circumstances the order of attachment comes. First, if a civil recovery case is going on against a person, a judgment should come against him. But people should not follow it. Second, someone is guilty of causing damage to government or non-government money or property in a criminal case, but the recovery is not being executed. Or else, someone has given bail and has not paid the bail amount. Along with this, on not obeying the order during the proceedings of any case in the court. This also includes absconding.

What should the convict do after the order of attachment comes?

code of criminal procedure CRPC An objection can be made in the court against the order of attachment under section 84. However, this objection cannot be raised by the person against whom the order has been issued. Also, this objection has to be done within six months of the issue of the order. On the other hand, in a criminal case, if an attachment order is issued against an absconding person, then only one option is left with him, to surrender in the court before taking action. In such a situation, if the court wants, it can stop the process of attachment and start other legal process.

