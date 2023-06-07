Police constable accused of indecent act-rape threat, suspended in Pilibhit, police engaged in investigation by registering FIR

Bareilly: of Uttar Pradesh Bareilly A woman of Baradari police station area has accused the sub-inspector of indecent act. The woman accused her of threatening rape by making a video call on the phone. An FIR has been registered at the Baradari police station on the victim’s complaint.

The accused inspector is currently posted as Inspector in-charge of Ghungchai police station in Pilibhit district. SP Pilibhit Atul Sharma has suspended the accused inspector after the allegation. Earlier, the inspector has also been made the inspector in-charge of Bhamaura police station in Bareilly. At the same time, the responsibility of Shahmatganj Chowki Incharge was also given.

At that time also a complaint was made against the accused inspector. However, in the investigation of some complaints, the inspector was found innocent. This case is also expected to be related to Honey Trap. But, in this matter the police is probing very deeply. It is expected that the exact incident will be revealed soon.

According to the Tahrir given to the police by the victim woman, she had received a call from an unknown number. The woman picked up the call. On this, the caller pretending to be a sub-inspector, infuriated him and did obscene acts. After some time, he did obscene act by making a video call again and threatened to implicate in a false case on disconnecting the phone.

In this case, the victim woman gave a complaint in the Baradari police station. Police has started investigation by registering an FIR. The husband of the victim woman had died many years back. She lives with her two children. Along with this, the matter of uploading videos on Instagram has come to the fore.

The victim woman says that she got a call from an unknown number for the first time. However, for the first time, the matter is being considered suspicious because of someone doing obscene acts by talking directly on the phone and revealing his identity directly.

The accused inspector has also been posted in the GRP police station of Bareilly Junction. Along with this, there has been deployment of inspector on posts like Shahmatganj Chowki, Thana Kyoladiya and Bhamaura in-charge of the district. Even at that time serious allegations were leveled against the inspector. However, they were not confirmed in the investigation and the inspector was declared innocent by the department.

After this the inspector was transferred to Pilibhit district. But now, even during the posting in Pilibhit, questions are being raised regarding the complaint of the woman from Bareilly. In the police department, there is talk of someone being behind the accused inspector.

