Police disclosed the incident of petrol pump robbery in Mathura in 6 hours, two miscreants arrested after the encounter

Mathura. Three miscreants along with weapons attacked a BJP leader’s petrol pump in Thana Magorra area of ​​Mathura district and looted the petrol pump fiercely. Along with this, he assaulted and abused the employees present at the pump. While firing, looted Rs 20,000 from the pump and ran away. On getting information about the robbery incident, the police reached the spot and got involved in the investigation. On the other hand, the police revealed the incident of robbery in just 6 hours and arrested the two miscreants who carried out the robbery after an encounter.

Police arrested two miscreants after encounter

According to the information, Dhangar Brother Petrol Pump is located near Uncha village in Magorra police station area of ​​Mathura. Late night three unknown miscreants attacked the petrol pump. Armed miscreants fired at the pump to carry out the robbery. But the bullet went out from the salesman. After this, the miscreants also assaulted the staff present there. At the same time, the incident of robbery at the petrol pump was captured in the CCTV camera. In which three miscreants enter the petrol pump office and beat up two employees.

all three ruffians covered their mouths

All the three miscreants had covered their faces. Two miscreants drag an employee out of the office, while another employee is seen battling with a miscreant. In front of the courage of the employee, the legs of the miscreant are uprooted. He leaves the office. The three miscreants fled after looting Rs 20,000 from the petrol pump. Petrol pump owner Piyush Dhangar informed about the incident to SSP and Magaura police station, after which the police started searching for the miscreants by registering a case on the basis of Piyush Dhangar’s Tahrir. After the incident of robbery, the SSP gave the responsibility to the regional police and SOG team for the disclosure of the incident and the police and SOG arrested 2 miscreants during the encounter, achieving success only 6 hours after the incident.

Injured crook admitted to hospital

The miscreants who were injured in the encounter with the police are residents of Rajasthan and Haryana. After the encounter, the police took the injured miscreants to the district hospital for treatment. Among the two miscreants arrested by the police, the name of one is Navratna s/o Charan Singh resident of Dov police station Bahu Akbarpur Rohtak Haryana and Raghuveer s/o Rajaram resident of Kherli Alwar Rajasthan and the scumbag is absconding. His name is Narendra. Police have recovered a motorcycle without number, two pistols 315 bore, eight cartridges and Rs 15000 out of the looted money from the miscreants.

