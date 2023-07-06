Police disclosed the incident of robbery with jeweler in Ghaziabad, three miscreants arrested in encounter

Ghaziabad: Looting incidents are increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the incident of loot has come to light from Ghaziabad. Where a jeweler was robbed on June 30 in Shalimar Garden area. The police has disclosed this matter. In fact, during the checking on Wednesday, there was an encounter between the police and three bike-borne miscreants. In which retaliatory action was taken by the police. Where two accused got shot. While one escaped. But later the third accused was also arrested by the police.

What did the DCP tell

DCP Trans Hindon Vivek Chandra Yadav told the media that the three accused were arrested during the police encounter. All the looted items have been recovered from them. Looted gold and silver ornaments have been recovered from the accused. 3 kg 400 grams of silver and gold jewelery worth about Rs 9.45 lakh have been seized. A cash reward of Rs 10,000 each has been given to the team that disclosed the loot. The accused have also been identified. In which two are residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar and one is from Khoda.

The DCP further said that on June 30, a robbery was committed with a jeweler in Shalimar Garden. During checking on Wednesday, 3 suspects were running away from a bike. When the police chased them, they fired, in retaliatory action 2 accused were shot and another accused escaped. However, later the third accused was also arrested during the police encounter. Looted goods have been recovered from them. At present, interrogation of all is going on.

