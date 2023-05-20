Police disclosed the murder of the inspector in Aligarh, due to rift, the nephew had killed

Aligarh. Revealing the murder of the inspector in Aligarh, the police have arrested the killer’s nephew Rahul. The nephew had committed the murder of the inspector due to mutual differences. At the same time, an attempt was made by the accused Rahul to mislead by creating a fake crime scene. But within a few hours, the Aligarh police revealed the intriguing murder case. In fact, on Friday, a sensation had spread after the dead body of the sub-inspector located in Devsaini of Quarsi police station was found in a closed house. Nephew Rahul had informed the family. On the other hand, Ranjit, son of Inspector Ramji Lal informed the police.

Nephew Rahul kept on misleading

Broke the door in the presence of the police and reached inside. At the same time, Ramjilal was taken to Deendayal District Hospital in an unconscious condition. Where doctors declared dead. However, in the beginning, the relatives feared death due to falling or suffocation due to being alone. But the police sent the body for postmortem. In the post mortem report, the cause of death was found to be fracture of the neck. Which the police took seriously and started investigating the matter.

There was a rift with uncle

Regarding the incident, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told that Rahul had killed his uncle Ramjilal. Ramjilal was posted at Jasrathpur police station in Etah district. Ramjilal was absent for the last few days. Accused nephew Rahul told that there was a rift with Tau. A situation of verbal abuse had also arisen. On the day of the incident, after having dinner, there was a fight in the night and there Rahul strangled Tau. Due to which he became unconscious. After that, to mislead, Rahul created a crime scene in such a way that he locked the door from inside and reached Devsaini’s residence in the morning and called his son and misled him.

Police sent the accused to jail

Then the field unit and forensic team of the police inspected the spot. Evidence related to the murder was collected. On the other hand, the wife of the deceased filed a case accusing her husband of having a quarrel with his nephew and of murder. SSP Kala Nidhi Naithani told that the incident has been successfully unveiled. Accused nephew Rahul is being taken into custody and sent to jail.

Report- Alok Singh Aligarh