Police filed second charge sheet in Umesh Pal murder case, names of 8 close friends including brother-in-law of Mafia Atiq Ahmed included

Prayagraj : Prayagraj police on Saturday filed the second charge sheet in the Umesh Pal murder case. This time the police has filed a second charge sheet against 8 accused. In this charge sheet, the police have included the names of Atiq Ahmed’s servant Rakesh alias Lala, driver Cash Ahmed along with Mohammad Arshad Katra, Niaz Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed and servant Shahrukh. In this charge sheet filed in the SC ST court, the police have also included the names of Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law Dr. Akhlaq Ahmed and his lawyer Khan Soulat Hanif.

In this case, the first charge sheet was filed by the Dhumanganj police in a local court in Prayagraj on May 26, 2023, in which Sadaqat Khan was named as the conspirator. On the other hand, the second charge sheet was filed on Saturday (June 17) in the Special Judge SC ST Act Court under the leadership of ACP Dhumanganj. In this murder case, 8 people have been made accused in the total 1979 page charge sheet filed by the ACP.

Charge sheet filed against 9 accused in Umesh Pal murder case

All the accused whose names have been included in the second charge sheet are lodged in judicial custody in Prayagraj’s Naini Central Jail. Taking cognizance of the filed charge sheet, Special Judge SC ST Court Anirudh Kumar Tiwari has fixed the next date of hearing on 21 June. So far, a charge sheet has been filed against a total of 9 accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal lodged an FIR on February 25.

In the Umesh Pal murder case, his wife Jaya Pal lodged an FIR at the Dhumanganj police station on 25 February. In which he named mafia Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista sons, Guddu Muslim, Sabir, Armaan, Mohammad Ghulam and others. Giving information in this regard, DGC Criminal Gulab Chandra Agrahari said that after the FIR, IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 307, 305,34,120B and 3 Explosive Substances Act, 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act, 3(2) (5) Case was registered under ST Act. ACP Dhumanganj is investigating this murder case.

