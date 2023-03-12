Police found ammunition and explosives in one of the garages in Melitopol

March 12 - BLiTZ. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Zaporozhye region reported that in Melitopol, in one of the garages, weapons, ammunition and explosives were found. Namely - grenades, a Makarov pistol, a gun, cartridges and TNT checkers. All items have been withdrawn.

In connection with the discovery, it was decided to open a criminal case under the article “Illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition.” The punishment for this crime is 3-5 years in prison.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that radical symbols were also found among the discovered objects. As for the owner of the premises, it was not possible to detain him. He wasn’t there. Later it turned out that he was in the territories controlled by Kyiv.