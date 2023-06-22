Police got big success in Bhagalpur bomb blast case, accused arrested from PMCH

The police team has arrested Dharmendra Kumar alias Dharma Chaurasia, accused of the bomb blast in Shahzadpur area of ​​Nathnagar Madhusudanpur police station of Bhagalpur district, from PMCH. Bhagalpur police caught this accused with the help of Patna police. This incident of explosion took place on June 15 and the accused’s son Balbir and daughter Kishu Kumari were injured. He first got both the children treated at Bhagalpur Hospital. But for better treatment, Dharma brought both of them to PMCH and got them admitted.

chased and caught by the police

Here, when the Bhagalpur police inquired about Dharma, his mobile location was found at the PMCH of Patna. After this Bhagalpur police team reached and with the help of Pirbahor police searched each and every area of ​​PMCH. During this, Dharma police found outside the emergency of PMCH. But he started running after seeing the police and the police team chased him and caught him. Bhagalpur police has taken him away with them.

The accused was secretly treating the children after the blast

In the bomb blast case, along with Dharma, his other two brothers Ravindra and Gautam have been booked under bomb blast, attempt to murder etc. in Madhusudanpur OP. It is told that Dharma and his brothers used to make bombs and keep them in the house. During this, the children accidentally got hold of the bomb and it exploded. Both the children were injured in this. After the incident, Dharma and his brothers fled from there. While Dharma himself was taking treatment secretly with his children.

