Police got big success in bombing case of BJP leader in Gaya, two arrested including main accused

The police have arrested two people in connection with the bomb attack on the BJP leader’s house. The house of BJP leader Santosh Gupta was bombed in the midnight of May 31 last in Karamouni of Dobhi in Gaya district. In this, the windows and doors of his house were damaged. After this, while taking action in this matter, Sushil Kumar Singh alias Sushil Modi, a resident of Daghpa under Dev police station area of ​​Aurangabad district and Amir Khan alias Zakir Raza Khan, a resident of Bara under Amas police station area, were arrested on Tuesday.

Two criminals have already been sent to jail

In this regard, on Wednesday afternoon, SSP Ashish Bharti told that two more criminals Adil Khan and Mahtab Khan have already been sent to jail in this case. At the same time, two more people involved in the incident have been arrested. The arrested criminals are Sushil Kumar Singh alias Sushil Modi and Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan has been arrested from Hamzapur in Amas block, while Sushil Kumar Singh alias Sushil Modi has been arrested from Deo in Aurangabad district.

Raids underway to arrest another

On March 2, 2023, a case has been registered against both the arrested accused for demanding extortion of Rs 20 lakh from the Grihasthi Vatika Construction Company under Case 227/23 at Dobhi police station and for snatching two lakh rupees and gold chain and firing. The SSP said that four criminals have been arrested so far in connection with the bomb attack on the BJP leader’s house and raids are being conducted to arrest another criminal involved in the incident. Will be caught soon. The SSP told that the main accused in the incident is Aamir Khan alias Zakir Raza Khan. It has executed the incident in a mutual dispute regarding the transaction of money.

Miscreants hurled bombs at BJP leader’s house in Gaya, family narrowly escaped, police also recovered 2 live bombs(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ln5vitY4GFk)