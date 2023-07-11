Police kept waiting for the protesters at Dakbungalow Chowk in Patna, teachers reached R block directly from JP Golambar

Patna. Thousands of employed teachers came out on the road on Tuesday demanding to be given the status of state worker without examination and marched from Gandhi Maidan to JP Golambar to gherao the Bihar Legislative Assembly. However, the policemen already present in large numbers did not allow the protesters to move beyond JP Golambar towards Fraser Road. After this, the protesters directly reached R block and tried to move towards the Vidhansabha.

During this there was a scuffle with the police. After this, the police cracked sticks and removed everyone. After this, the protesters were allowed to stay on the R Block for some time after demonstrating peacefully and then they were taken from the top of the R Block flyover to the Gardnibagh picket in the middle of the security.

The police team kept waiting at Dakbungalow intersection

Along with JP Golambar, a large number of police forces were deployed at Dak Bungalow Square, R Block Square, Gardnibagh protest site and all the routes leading to the Vidhansabha. In a way, all the roads leading to the assembly were sealed. A large number of police forces were deployed along with DSP Nurul Haq, Kotwali Police Station President Sanjit Kumar at Dak Bungalow intersection and barricading was done at various places, but the protesters did not reach there. The policemen stopped him at JP Golambar itself. After this, the protesters reached R Block Golambar through different routes.

Disruption in traffic operations in Gandhi Maidan, R Block area

Due to the demonstration of various organizations, traffic movement was disrupted for some time in Gandhi Maidan area as well as in R Block area. However, the police diverted the vehicles going towards R Block from the constellation towards Income Tax Golambar. Due to the increase in the number of vehicles, there was some problem in the movement of vehicles in Budhmarg and its effect was also felt in Patna Junction Golambar area.

