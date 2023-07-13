Police lathi charge in Patna during assembly march, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh killed, many injured

BJP today took out a march from Patna’s Gandhi Maidan to the assembly demanding the appointment of teachers in Bihar and the dismissal of chargesheeted Tejashwi Yadav. The Patna police stopped the march even before the march reached the Dak Bungalow. This enraged the BJP leaders and insisted on going to the Legislative Assembly. Patna police then lathi-charged them to stop them. Many BJP leaders were injured in the lathicharge. While the matter of death of a BJP worker is coming to the fore. The injured leaders have been admitted to PMCH. Patna Police is currently refusing to speak anything on this matter.

Here, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi claims that BJP’s Jehanabad General Secretary Vijay Kumar Singh died during the lathi charge by the police during the protest. Modi claimed that he fell on the road after being lathicharged. He got hurt on his forehead. Even after falling on the road, the police continued to lathicharge him. He was sent to Tara Nursing Home in a seriously injured condition, where doctors declared him brought dead. Although later he was sent to PMCCH, there also the doctors declared him dead.

MP and MLA were also beaten

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha were also injured during the lathicharge during the Vidhan Sabha march. BJP leaders say that Janardan Singh Sigriwal has been seriously injured. BJP leaders say that Sigriwal has suffered a head injury. BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary, former deputy CM Renu Devi and Jeevesh Mishra have been arrested by the police.

After this incident, political movements have intensified in Bihar. BJP President JP Nadda has surrounded the Nitish government by tweeting on this incident. Nadda has written that the lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and fury of the state government. The Grand Alliance government is attacking democracy to save the fort of corruption. To save the person against whom the charge sheet has been filed, the Chief Minister of Bihar has even forgotten his morality.