Police lathicharge case reached court in Patna, 12 cases filed simultaneously against several officers including Nitish-Tejashwi

Twelve complaints were filed simultaneously in the Patna Civil Court on Saturday in connection with the lathi charge on BJP leaders during the assembly march in Patna on July 13. All the 12 complainants have filed a complaint in the Civil Court against several officials including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, DM-SSP of Patna. Those who filed the case included 12 people including BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal and Mahila Morcha President Lajwanti Jha.

Case registered under these sections

In this regard, advocate Ratnesh Kumar said that in the lathicharge case that took place on July 13, his client had reached the Kotwali police station to register the case, but the police did not register the case. Regarding this, 12 complainants including MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal and President of BJP Mahila Morcha Lajwanti Jha have filed a complaint in the Civil Court under sections 307, 324, 323, 354a, 354d, 34 Bhadvi. There is a possibility of hearing soon in the matter.

A case was also registered in the Supreme Court

At the same time, before this, BJP leader Krishna Kumar Singh Kallu had also filed a complaint against the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and other officials. A complaint has also been filed in the Supreme Court in this matter, which will be heard on July 24.

BJP took out assembly march

It may be known that on July 13, the Bihar BJP took out an assembly march against the government on the issue of teachers and employment. Hundreds of workers, including the state president of the party, including several MPs, MLAs, participated in it. On this march that came out of Gandhi Maidan, the police stopped the protesters at Dakbungalow intersection. During this, the protesters started trying to break the barricade, after which lathicharge was done by the police to stop the protesters.

There was lathicharge on BJP leaders

Along with this, BJP leaders and workers were chased and beaten by the police. During this, the police fired tear gas shells and also used water canon. In which dozens of BJP leaders and workers were injured. During this, BJP leader Vijay Singh also died. However, the district administration, quoting the postmortem report, has said that Vijay Singh died of a heart attack.

BJP leaders accused of conspiracy

BJP Mahila Morcha president Lajwanti Jha and other BJP leaders accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Patna DM Chandrashekhar and others in the case and said that at the behest of these accused, police used lathis and tear gas on BJP leaders and workers and thrashed them. BJP leaders say that under the conspiracy, sticks were showered on BJP leaders and workers.

JDU told BJP’s conspiracy to Manipur violence, sought answers to these ten questions…

What came out in the report of BJP’s investigation team

At the same time, a central team was constituted by the BJP for investigation in this matter, that team has recently prepared its investigation report and handed it over to BJP’s National President JP Nadda. The inquiry committee was formed under the leadership of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das. Apart from him, MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Sunita Duggal and MP BD Ram are members of this central investigation team. A list of 771 injured has also been attached to the report and it has also been told that apart from the lathicharge, dozens of people were also injured after falling in the stampede. It has been told in the report that, bypassing the police manual, BJP leaders, workers and supporters were lathicharged above the waist. It has also been written in the investigation report that the police had already made up their mind that they have to surround and beat the leaders, workers and supporters during this peaceful march of the BJP.

BJYM will run signature campaign

Here, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will conduct a signature campaign in entire Bihar from July 24 to August 9 to protest against the lathi charge. Along with this, an exhibition based on these issues will also be organized in all district and divisional units. On completion of one year of the Grand Alliance government, the leaders of the party will meet the Governor on August 09 and hand over a memorandum of signatures received from all areas of the state to him.

Bihar Politics: Uncle Pashupati Paras gave a blow to nephew Chirag Paswan, said- will contest Lok Sabha elections from Hajipur only

Demand for investigation of the matter from the sitting judge of the High Court

On the other hand, the BJP state president said on Friday that the Bihar government is completely covering up the death of BJP leader Vijay Singh. From the very beginning, the BJP has been demanding that the entire matter be investigated by the sitting judge of the Patna High Court. He has demanded to give the video of the post-mortem to AIIMS and get it investigated and also make it available to the media and BJP.