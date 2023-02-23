Police officers in Poland corresponded about Biden’s visit via personal mail

Two police officers from the Warsaw district of Ochota sent each other internal documents on the security of the visit to Poland of US President Joe Biden via private e-mail. This was reported on February 23 by the radio ZET.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated on this fact, as procedures prohibit the transfer of any data from the internal network to private mailboxes.

According to a spokesman for the Warsaw Police Headquarters, there were no classified documents among the sent documents, since “the plan for securing the visit of the US President was classified and was not sent by e-mail.” However, according to the radio, documents on ensuring the security of Biden’s visit were still sent.

According to ZET sources, the route of the car convoy from Frederic Chopin Airport to the center of Warsaw, passing through the Ochota district, remains one of the most difficult sections in terms of ensuring the safety of the route.

Information about the security of movement of officials should not be sent to private e-mail addresses, they noted.

The head of the White House arrived in Warsaw on February 20. He discussed with Polish President Andrzej Duda issues of bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine, and also met with the heads of the Bucharest Nine countries, a group of NATO allies on the eastern flank, in order to reaffirm the unwavering support of the United States for the alliance.

On February 21, the President of the United States spoke in the garden of the Royal Castle in Warsaw. In his speech, he, in particular, announced that Washington would announce new sanctions against the Russian Federation this week.

On February 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried to put pressure on Russia with his speech in Warsaw. According to him, there are no glimmers of common sense in Washington’s policy.