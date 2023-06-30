Police personnel and officers will do double duty for two months from today in East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Shyam Jha : Maintaining law and order in East Singhbhum for the next two months will be a big challenge for the police. Eight inspectors, 80 sub-inspectors and 550 jawans have been on duty at the Deoghar Shravani fair since Friday evening, 30 June. City and Rural SPs have been deputed to Deoghar on rotation wide for 15 days each. Whereas, DSP Head Quarter to cum Traffic Kamal Kishore will retire on Friday. He was handling the charge of two DSPs. The post of City DSP is already vacant. In such a situation, three posts of DSP will become vacant.

Alternative arrangements were made. DSP, Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Assistant Inspector and Havaldar and Constable of District Police will have to do double duty to maintain law and order under the alternative system. Apart from this, the soldiers engaged in the security of many VIPs and VVIP people have been removed.

Removed bodyguards of minister-leaders

In view of the shortage of jawans, the bodyguards of Ministers, MLAs including former ministers, former MLAs and other eminent people have been called back. Union Minister Arjun Munda, Former Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Balmuchu, Former MP Dr. Ajay Kumar, MLA Mangal Kalindi, MLA Ramdas Soren, Baharagoda MLA Sameer Mohanty, Former MP Shailendra Mahto, Former Minister Ramchandra Sahis, Former MLA Maneka Sardar, Former MLA Laxman Tudu, Tata Workers Union President Sanjeev Kumar Chowdhary, INTUC leader Rakeshwar Pandey, former BJP state president Dineshanand Goswami, former BJP state spokesperson Amarpreet Singh Khanuja, Vice Chancellor of Women’s University Prof. Bodyguards of Anjila Gupta, former Home Secretary NN Pandey, former Commissioner Vijay Kumar, former IPS Pooja Singhal have also been closed.

A letter has been written to the police headquarters regarding the vacancy of the post of DSP in the district. Police officers and jawans are being sent to Shravani Mela. In such a situation, the officers and jawans will have to do double duty for the next two months. Efforts will be made to control crime and law and order.

Prabhat Kumar, SSP, Jamshedpur

