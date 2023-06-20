Police raid against illegal sand smuggling in Giridih, seized a dozen sand laden tractors

Giridih, Mrinal Sinha On the instructions of DC Naman Priyesh Lakda against illegal sand smuggling, the district administration raided the Dudhaniya sand ghat of Naxalite-affected Pirtand’s Barakar river late night. During this, the team seized about a dozen illegally sand laden tractors from Dudhaniya Balu Ghat. After the action of the police, there has been a stir among the sand mafia.

It is said that DC Naman Priyesh Lakda had received information that sand was being smuggled on a large scale from the Naxal-affected Peertand area through the Barakar river in the dark of night and the sand was being sent from Giridih to Dhanbad. After this information, a special team was formed and raids were conducted. During this, the team has seized about a dozen tractors from Dudhaniya Balu Ghat of Pirtand.

The team included DSP Sanjay Rana, SDPO Anil Kumar Singh, Muffsil police station in-charge Kamlesh Paswan, Pirtand police station in-charge Dilson Pidhi and a large number of police force personnel. Apart from these, officials of the mining department were also included in the team. The police have seized all the sand laden tractors and brought them to the police station. Let us tell you that the process of sending large scale sand smuggling through tractors from Peertand area to Dhanbad every day in the dark of night was going on for the last several months, after this information, this action has been taken.

