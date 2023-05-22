Police raids to recover liquor in Patna apartment, fake currency printing machine found, two arrested

Along with the printing of fake notes, liquor business was going on in a number flat in Block B of Rajaram Apartment located in North Anandpuri of Patna’s Srikrishnapuri police station. This was revealed when the police raided on secret information on Monday. Police arrested Ayub Khan, resident of Katihar and Ratan Yadav, resident of Nawada, from the flat. However, three others Sachin of Sitamarhi, Mo Shamim of Katihar, a girl and another absconded. While trying to escape, Ayub’s leg was broken when he jumped down from the window of the apartment flat. He has been admitted to the hospital.

fake notes recovered

The police have recovered fake notes of Rs 500 and 13 fake notes of Rs 200 worth one lakh 77 thousand. Along with this, machines for printing fake notes, colors used in printing and other items have also been seized. The recovered 145 notes were semi-manufactured, with printing on one side only, while the other side was plain. Apart from this, 26 liters of liquor bottles and mobile phones of branded companies have also been recovered from the flat. Srikrishnapuri police station confirmed the arrest.

Tried to mislead the police by telling the note made for children to play

Police got information that a person does liquor business in Anandpuri area. After this, the police traced the businessman’s flat and bought a bottle of liquor by posing as a customer. Then the police team raided in the early morning of Monday with the force and caught Ayub Khan and Ratan Yadav present on the spot. Ayub and Ratan informed the police that they make notes for children to play. But the police did not listen to his words, because the recovered notes looked exactly like the real notes. Only the quality of its pages was not like that of the correct notes and the numbers were also the same.

Rented a flat as a student

The flat owner is a businessman and also has a festival hall in Patna. Ayub, Sachin etc had taken the flat on rent as students. But, under the guise of studies, he started the business of selling liquor and then started printing fake notes and running them in the market. These people were in that flat for about one and a half years.

Bihar Weather: The weather will change color again in Bihar, know what the Meteorological Department says about thunderstorms and hailstorms

Possibility of contact with Kolkata and Bangladesh

According to sources, Patna Police has found many suspicious numbers in the investigation of mobile phones recovered from businessmen. These numbers are from Kolkata, due to which it is feared that the strings of fake notes may be connected to Bangladesh as well. However, the police investigation is going on and the police can take both the arrested on remand, because the network of traders of these fake notes can be on a large scale. Information about this matter has also been given to the EOU.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q93y1ReyfCk)